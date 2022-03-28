Guwahati: With the coming of spring this year, Guwahati will witness the inaugural edition of the Bloomverse Festival.

The Bloomverse Festival is a boutique arts and culture festival with music in the forefront, nestled in the vivid natural landscape of The Greenwood Resorts, Khanapara which lies right on the edge of the booming capital city and gateway to the north-east of India.

Produced and driven by the art community platform, SkillBox (www.skillboxes.com), the 2nd and 3rd April will witness this one-of-a-kind festival with a high octane live bands and cutting edge electronic dance music across two stages and plenty of merry.

The lineup across two days and two stages (live & electronic) will feature some of the country’s finest contemporary singer-songwriters, bands and electronic dance music artists across genres and languages.

While sticking to some of the most talented artists from the northeastern part of the region both veterans and up and coming talents, the festival will be headlined by current chart-topping indie sensations, Anuv Jain and The Yellow Diary on the live stage and the flag bearers in the electronic music industry in the deep and emotive BLOT! and the ever-surprising Lifafa who causes a potpourri of emotions in listeners.

The entire lineup consists of a total of seventeen artists with more visual artists to be added –

Anuv Jain

Blot!

Lifafa

The Yellow Diary

Beatronix

Bishrut Saikia

Crane

Demiurgic

Dreamhour x Dokodoko

Digital Suicide

Fellow Swimmers

Hiraeth

Lucid Recess

Meewakching

Tony X Shady Mellow X Gemmi

Torrid

Xobdo

Expect the unexpected and gather your tribe to experience art & culinary brilliance courtesy of the renowned chefs and bartenders at Greenwood Resort, games and experience zones amidst the lush green fields and spring air and vibrant colours.

Entry is allowed for individuals who are 16+ and double vaccinated.