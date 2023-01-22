Guwahati: In a shocking incident, a woman lost her life after being brutally beaten by a man in Guwahati’s Fatasil Ambari area on Sunday.

The woman, Maina Bodo, was brutally assaulted by the accused, Nizam Ali, in Raghunath Path of the locality.

She could not survive the brutal attack and succumbed to her injuries.

The police as per reports have apprehended the accused but the motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.

A local said that the incident left the area in shock.

The police are currently investigating the matter and further details are awaited.

Another local said,”The incident has highlighted the need for stricter laws against violence against women and for harsher punishments for offenders. The government must take swift action to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future.”