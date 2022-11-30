Guwahati: A team of the East Guwahati Police Department have arrested two suspected drug peddlers from the Beharbari area.

The accused were arrested with 600 grams of suspected Ganja.

They were identified as Suren Hynary and Dinesh Daimary, both residents of Majbat, Udalguri.

The accused were arrested after an interception of their vehicle bearing registration number AS25-BC-7762.

On checking their vehicle, the police found that Ganja.

Legal actions against the accused have been initiated.