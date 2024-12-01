Guwahati: The Assam Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday apprehended a person and seized Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) in Khanapara area of Guwahati.

Based on a tip-off, the STF conducted a raid at the Khanapara Research Gate area under the jurisdiction of Dispur police station late in the evening and apprehended the suspect, Assam Police CPRO Pranabjyoti Goswami said in a press statement.

During the raid, the STF recovered as many as 599 fake currency notes of Rs 500 denomination, with a face value of Rs 2.995 lakh, it added.

A mobile phone was also recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Rajiv Rongpi (33), it said.

Rongpi, who hails from Harlong Juve village in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district, was residing in the Geetanagar area of Guwahati, it added

The police, meanwhile, have initiated necessary formalities in this regard, the statement said.