Guwahati: The Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden in Guwahati has got three new rhinos from Kaziranga.

The rhinos were brought from the Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC).

They were translocated as a part of the Zoo’s conservation and breeding program.

Forest officials said that all the rhinos were rescued during the floods in 2019-2020 and were at the CWRC since then.

They will be kept in separate enclosures at the Assam State Zoo.

Among them, one is male and two are females.

A separate enclosure has been created for the rhinos at the Assam State Zoo too.

The rhinos will be kept in separate enclosures for about a month so that they can adapt to their new habitat.