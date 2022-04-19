Guwahati: A police team has arrested another person with a consignment of suspected drugs worth Rs 6 crore from the Boragaon area of the city on Tuesday.

As per sources, the police based on inputs intercepted a hatchback from the area.

On searching the vehicle, the police found 34 boxes filled with suspected contraband drugs.

The said contraband has been suspected to be heroin.

One person identified as Khairuz Zaman was arrested in connection with the seizure.

On the same day, another person has been arrested from Bijni with 14 packets of suspected drugs.

The arrested person has been identified as Safikul Hussain.

Legal steps have been initiated.

Zaman and Hussain are suspected to be a peddler.

It may be mentioned some locals pointed out that many peddlers are being arrested by the police but there has been no report of the source of these peddlers being arrested.