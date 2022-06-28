Guwahati: Women-owned business enterprises play a critical role in the socio-economic empowerment of women. However, it is only 7 out of 100 start-ups in India are led by women (IWWAGE, 2020).

It is a ground reality that many women quit their start-up dreams because of a lack of resources, higher risk factors, and lack of marketing, management and financial skills and the burden of compliance costs. Women-led start-ups in eastern and northeast India have often shared that there is an absence of mentorship, and most importantly an ecosystem that can guide and strengthen first-generation women entrepreneurs.

A mentoring platform is being launched on June 28, 2022, at Assam Startup-the nest, for supporting women-led startups in eastern and north eastern India by offering seamless access to Industry experts, domain specialists, statutory compliance professionals, and entrepreneurs to help women startups overcome growth impediments.

Some of the benefits will be access to sector-specific mentors, support to test proto-type, information on funding sources etc.

The workshop to design and plan the mentoring platform was co-organised by the Assam Startup-IIMCIP, US Consulate General Kolkata and its partner Contact Base (a social enterprise headquartered at Kolkata and with office at Dibrugarh in Assam), as part of a year-long project to increase women’s workforce footprint in South Asia.

Representatives from different incubation centres, funding bodies, alumni networks, Universities, social organizations and women-led start-ups from Guwahati, Jorhat, Shillong, Kokrajhar, Itanagar, Aizwal, Kohima, Mumbai and Kolkata participated in the workshop.

More information about the program can be found at www.women4economy.net