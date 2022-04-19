Guwahati: A man from Tura was arrested in ISBT Guwahati on Tuesday with Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) having a face value of Rs 7 lakh.

As per sources, the man was arrested based on a tip-off.

He was on his way to Tura from ISBT but before the bus started the journey, the police nabbed him.

On checking him, the police found the FICN in his bag.

The police identified the man as Kinder M Sangma.

Sources informed that the man had purchased the FICN from another person in Guwahati.

He had paid Rs 3 lakh to the other person for the notes but did not reveal who the other person was.

It has been suspected that the man is involved with an international racket of fake currency smugglers.

An investigation into this connection has been initiated.