Guwahati: On Thursday, an adult elephant died after being hit by a train in the Sonapur area on the outskirts of Guwahati, Assam.

As per reports, the incident took place early in the morning when the elephant was trying to cross the tracks without noticing the train.

Although the loco pilot tried to save the jumbo by applying the brakes, they failed to do so and eventually, the train hit the elephant.

After the elephant was hit, officials of the Assam Forest Department were rushed to the spot to treat the jumbo.

Also Read: Assam DGP holds meeting with SPs, armed forces to discuss Independence Day security

However, the elephant succumbed to the injuries during treatment.

The incident took place near the Digaru area.

Earlier this month, at least three wild elephants were killed due to electrocution after they came in contact with an electricity line in the Rani area on the outskirts of Guwahati, Assam.

The body of elephants was found by locals near the Panichanda area in Rani Tea Estate in the Kamrup rural district.

The area falls under the supervision of the Rani Forest Division.

Also Read: Assam: AHAM seeks justice on Garo youth’s killing in Goalpara

The elephants had reportedly come down to the village area in search of food but were electrocuted after they came in contact with the electric line.

The forest officials reached the spot and immediately an investigation was initiated.

Following the incident, the locals conducted some rituals as the last rites for the elephants.