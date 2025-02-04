Assam: E-rickshaw drivers protest restrictions in Guwahati

Guwahati: A large group of e-rickshaw drivers staged a protest near the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Guwahati, Assam on Tuesday to oppose a recent ban on their movement in 56 locations across the city.

The restrictions, implemented by the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), have sparked widespread discontent among e-rickshaw drivers.

The protesting drivers submitted a memorandum to the transport department seeking a reversal.

However, their attempt to march to the department’s office was intercepted by police intervention.

Following this, the drivers staged a sit-in demonstration and later submitted a written petition to the transport department.

The All Assam E-Rickshaw Drivers Union criticized the transport department for solely blaming e-rickshaws for traffic congestion in the city.

The union claimed that such measures unfairly target e-rickshaw drivers.