Assam Chain-snatcher arrested in Guwahati's Hengerabari

Guwahati: A suspected chain-snatcher was arrested by the police in Guwahati, Assam on Sunday.

As per police, the suspect was arrested near the PHE Office in Hengerabari, Guwahati.

The accused identified as Rahul Baruah, 28, was apprehended as he attempted to snatch a mobile phone from a pedestrian.

The accused is a resident of the Gandhi Mandap area.

Police said that the mobile and a scooter (AS01DQ3304) were seized from his possession following his arrest.

It may be mentioned that over the past few months, there have been several cases of chain-snatching across Guwahati, Assam.

Often the crime is conducted by two persons on two-wheelers. However, this time, Baruah was reported to be alone.

The police have initiated an investigation to trace if Baruah was accompanied by anyone or if he is part of a chain-snatching group.