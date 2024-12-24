Guwahati: A biker was arrested by the police in Guwahati, Assam for allegedly performing a dangerous stunt with a girl on the highway.

The accused was identified as Bijoy Munda, a resident of Nagaon.

The incident, which occurred two days ago, involved Munda performing stunts with a young woman on a moving bike on city roads.

The police have also detained Rakesh Mondal, owner of the bike used in the stunt, with registration number AS 12 AJ 6025.

The duo’s reckless actions, which took place late at night on the National Highway, saw widespread criticism from netizens.

Further investigation is being carried out and the woman involved in the incident is also expected to be arrested soon.