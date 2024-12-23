NFRSA clinches Guwahati Premier League title in thrilling final

Guwahati: The North East Frontier Railway Sports Association (NFRSA) won their first-ever Guwahati Premier League Football title, defeating Pride East Mavericks in a thrilling final at Judges Field on Sunday.

The match, which ended in a dramatic penalty shootout after regular time and a tie-breaker couldn’t determine the winner, saw NFRSA clinch victory with a 7-6 margin.

The final match, played under floodlights, created an exciting atmosphere for both players and fans, despite the cold weather. NFRSA took the lead in the 35th minute when Sibra Narzary headed in a well-placed corner kick. Pride East Mavericks put up strong pressure throughout the game but couldn’t score before halftime.

In the second half, Mavericks created several opportunities to equalize, but NFRSA’s goalkeeper Birkhang Doimary made several crucial saves. With only seconds remaining, Amber Chetri of the Mavericks scored a dramatic equalizer in the 90+5 minute, sending the match into extra time and ultimately a penalty shootout.

Both teams converted five penalties each, but in sudden death, NFRSA successfully scored while Mavericks missed their attempt, securing the victory for NFRSA.

NFRSA walked away with a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh, while runners-up Pride East Mavericks received Rs 7 lakh. The two semi-finalists, United Chirang Duar and FC Green Valley, were awarded Rs 1.5 lakh each.

Individual Awards:

Player of the Tournament: Debjit Basak (NFRSA)

Best Goalkeeper: Meghraj Basumatary (Pride East Mavericks)

Player of the Final: Sibra Narzary (NFRSA)

Most Promising Player of the Meet: Samiran Goyari (ASEBSC)