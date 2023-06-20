Guwahati: On Tuesday another water pipeline burst was reported in Sector 2 near the Noonmati area of Guwahati, Assam resulting in a massive water spillage on the road.

As per reports, immediately after the burst, the water supply in the area was shut to prevent any possible damage but the road connecting the area to the city saw a flash flood.

The incident took place in the afternoon and flooded the area around it halting the traffic.

So far there have been no reports of any casualties or injuries but all precautions are being taken, a source said.

It may be mentioned that this is the fourth such incident reported in the past few days.

Of the few instances, the one reported in the Kharguli area in Guwahati was reported to be the “scariest” one. The pipeline burst resulted in the death of one woman and damage to property worth lakhs.