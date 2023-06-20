Guwahati: The Assam government has made elaborate arrangements for the Ambubachi Mela to be held at Kamakhya temple atop Nilachal Hills in Guwahati.

The four-day Ambubachi Mela will kickstart on June 22 at the Shakti shrine in Assam’s Guwahati. The Ambubachi Mela is a celebration of faith, fertility, and the divine feminine.

It is believed that during this period, Goddess Kamakhya receives her annual menstrual cycle.

The doors of the temple will remain closed for four days from June 22 to June 25 in association with the belief in a fertility cult.

“As a part of the rituals, the temple doors were symbolically closed for four days with the ‘Pravritti’ at 2.30 am on June 22,” said Maa Kamakhya Devalaya’s head priest or ‘Bor Doloi’ Kabinrda Prasad Sarma said.

‘Nivriti’ or the opening of the temple door will take place on the morning of June 26, Sarma said.

The government has made all arrangements for food, drinking water, and sanitation facilities and has set up several tent houses for the devotees.

Devotees from different parts of the country, as well as the globe, have already started throning the Kamakhya temple premises to witness the four-day festival.

Security deployment will be increased during the period of Ambubachi Mela.

“We will deploy about 900 cadets of NCC, Scout and Guide, and 100 temporary security personnel for the Ambubachi Mela. We have installed 400 more CCTV cameras for security purposes. The administration will also install more CCTV cameras in other locations,” said the head priest.