Guwahati: After the Silsako Beel, the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has started an eviction drive at the Sankar Nagar area in the Borbari area of Guwahati, Assam.

As per a source, the eviction drive was carried out against six households on the hill. They were allegedly encroaching on government land for over a decade.

The eviction drive was carried out as GMDA has planned out an Urban Forest project on the hill. However, many details were not shared regarding the initiative.

One of the residents speaking on the issue said that while they were termed as encroachers by the current government, they had received all facilities during the Congress regime.

She said that they had been living in the area since 2011 and were asked to evict it this year in August.

“However, although we were asked to evict, we were not given any compensation or any alternatives”, she added.

The woman said that even getting rented accommodation was not possible for them because they were hardly surviving as her husband drove an auto to survive.

Another resident said that an urban forest on a hill did not make sense as the hill already has a forest.

She claimed that the plot they were living in was bought by them legally.