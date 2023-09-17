When no one has gotten over the dramatic eviction drive and intense protest that happened on 1st September at the Silsako Beel, the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is all set to make a world record of tree-planting on the very same area on September 17 ahead of Amrit Brikshya Jan Andolan.



The eviction drive of September 1 was marked by a massive protest as it kept continuing , which resulted in a tense standoff between Government authorities and the residents of Silsako Beel. With the community fighting hard to protect their land,their home, everything they had…, the incidents were heart-wrenching, with women disrobing in defiance and reports of pregnant women allegedly subjected to harsh treatment by the officials.

Irrespective of the chaos and people suffering for this, the GMDA is still committed to its green initiative. On September 17, the GMDA is planning to plant a thousand saplings in Silsako Beel, an initiative to contribute positively to the environment and the community. The event is scheduled to commence at 8 AM.



Report says that, 53 species of plants will find their new home in the Silsako Beel area. Various schools, police officials, and civil societies are invited to the event. Apart from that, 200 additional saplings will be planted by police officials in the Silsako Beel .





