Guwahati: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria released the first issue of the International Journal of Advanced Robotic and Innovative Surgery in a Guwahati hotel on Sunday.

The journal is an official publication of the Association of Robotic and Innovative Surgeons which is said to be the crucial platform to bring the best works in the field of advanced robotic and innovative surgery to the medical world and beyond.

Speaking at the launching function, the Governor said, “India has established itself as a frontrunner in the healthcare sector, receiving global recognition for its commendable work. From the recent achievements in vaccine production and global market penetration to the worldwide acknowledgement of our healthcare technology, India is now on the verge of becoming a premier healthcare destination and a hub of healthcare innovation.”

“This remarkable progress is primarily attributed to the invaluable contributions of eminent clinicians and researchers in India. With the growing scope of cutting-edge research in the country, we are confident that investments will pour in for medical research impacting human life,” he said.

Kataria also said that he is happy to witness how technology is bridging the gap in ensuring reach and access to the healthcare delivery system in the country.

The Governor however said that everybody must remember that the ultimate victory lies in achieving equitable healthcare services for all. This can only be accomplished through a collaborative approach involving the government, and private sector, and the seamless integration of emerging technologies.

He said that he is impressed by the advantages of robotic surgery and pleased to know that the procedure of advanced robotic and innovative surgery has come to Guwahati which will enable patients to receive state-of-the-art robotic surgery.

The Governor also said that he personally feels that the researchers and clinicians, despite their outstanding work in the field need to publish more, be it in national or international publications.

The Governor underlined the need for medical journals in today’s world and said that these journals serve as a repository of valuable knowledge, providing a platform for researchers and clinicians to share their findings, advancements, and breakthroughs.

The Governor appreciated Dr Subhash Khanna, for his role to bridge the gap in evidence-based journaling and for encouraging healthcare professionals to publish this journal of international standards. He also congratulated Dr Subhash Khanna and other members who established the first international journal of robotic surgery.

The launching function was attended by Executive Director of AIIMS Dr Ashok Puranik, Officiating Director IIT, Guwahati Prof. P.K. Iyer, Deputy Editor, IJARIS, Dr. Raj Palaniappan, Director NIPER Prof.USN Murty along with a host of other dignitaries.