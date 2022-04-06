Guwahati: The Asom Jaitya Parishad (AJP) came heavily on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accusing him of depriving the Guwahatians of drinking water supply.

The AJP made the allegations while releasing their election manifesto for the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections.

The regional party also said that the supply of clean drinking water to every household will be their utmost priority.

As per reports, only 30 per cent of the total residents in Guwahati have access to piped water through a system that was laid before the 1980s.

Speaking about the manifesto, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi said Assam’s present Chief Minister has served as the Guwahati Metro Development Authority (GMDA) minister for a long time but still failed to get Guwahatians clean drinking water.

He added, “There were at least three major projects were undertaken under him at the cost of Rs 203 Crore so far. But surprisingly, the pipes installed for the water supply continue to be dry.”

“It proves, where has the public money gone and how the people of Guwahati have been cheated for so long”, said Gogoi.

Luring also stated that even though the government has built several flyovers, traffic congestion continues to be a major issue for the city and it is worsening with each passing day.

He added that this was because of unscientific planning.

“They have just used the most important city of the northeast as their golden duck. Those who are in power have been milking the city for their benefits and people of the city must understand it,” he added.

The party’s manifesto also promises relief from flash floods and a proper sewerage disposal system as primary objectives.

AJP has fielded 25 candidates in the GMC polls of 60 wards.