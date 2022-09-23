What excites you more- playing your favorite game or getting free rewards? What if we tell you that you can get both. Garena Free Fire MAX players can not only enjoy playing the game but can also claim free rewards using redemption codes. Yes, similar to Free Fire, Free Fire MAX players can also claim in-game items like characters, weapons, skins, and much more for free. The steps to claim the rewards are simple and easy. To claim the freebies today you need to visit the Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

As the name says, Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Free Fire with more advanced effects, animations, and graphics. Players can know that the codes which can be used to claim the freebies are also same as that of the Garena Free Fire along with the website which you need to visit to redeem the codes. Also, the players of Garena Free Fire who already have an account can login to Free Fire MAX by using their existing Free Fire account.

Garena Free Fire has been banned in India and now players there are playing Garena Free Fire MAX. However, it is also limited to only the Android users. Garena Free Fire MAX has been removed for download from the App Store in India, but the android users can still play it by downloading it from the Google Play store.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for September 24, 2022 :

1- FF11HHGCGK3B

2- B6IYCTNH4PV3

3- FF11DAKX4WHV

4- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ

5- FF11WFMPP956

6- ZRJAPH294KV5

7- Y6ACLK7KUD1N

8- SARG886AV5GR

9- FF10GCGXRNHY

10- FF1164XNJZ2V

11- FF11NJN5YS3E

12- WOJJAFV3TU5E

13- MCPTFNXZF4TA

