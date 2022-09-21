Garena Free Fire MAX OB36 update is all set to be launched on September 21, 2022, and players cannot wait for this one.

The new update is expected to bring in tonnes of new features to give a new definition to the battle royale title.

The patch is expected to be rolled out soon. While the period, the servers will be unavailable due to maintenance.

Players in India will also not be able to access the game as the maintenance has begun. While the maintenance period, the players will see an error message every time they try to access the game.

On the Indian Server, the maintenance is already going on.

The maintenance started on September 21, at 9:30 am IST and will end at 5:10 pm IST.

Players to access the new update are recommended to get their games updated either from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store based on their devices’ operating system.

The game will be ready for access immediately after the servers are updated and maintenance is completed.

The OB36 with the new features is also expected to bring in many freebies through events for the Free Fire MAX players.

The players will also get the chance to win daily-login rewards with the update.

The possible rewards are:

2x Diamond Royale Voucher and 2x Weapon Royale Voucher: Login 1 day

Futuristic Weapon Loot Crate: Login 2 days

Gold Royale Voucher: Login 3 days

Demolitionist Weapon Loot Crate: 4 days

Incubator Voucher: 5 days

