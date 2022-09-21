What excites you more- playing your favorite game or getting free rewards? What if we tell you that you can get both. Garena Free Fire MAX players can not only enjoy playing the game but can also claim free rewards using redemption codes. Yes, similar to Free Fire, Free Fire MAX players can also claim in-game items like characters, weapons, skins, and much more for free. The steps to claim the rewards are simple and easy. To claim the freebies today you need to visit the Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

As the name says, Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Free Fire with more advanced effects, animations, and graphics. Players can know that the codes which can be used to claim the freebies are also same as that of the Garena Free Fire along with the website which you need to visit to redeem the codes. Also, the players of Garena Free Fire who already have an account can login to Free Fire MAX by using their existing Free Fire account.

Garena Free Fire has been banned in India and now players there are playing Garena Free Fire MAX. However, it is also limited to only the Android users. Garena Free Fire MAX has been removed for download from the App Store in India, but the android users can still play it by downloading it from the Google Play store.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for September 21, 2022 :

AD2Q-FG8I-H3EI

ET5W-G345-T6YH

RGY1-TG4F-VBE4

G5B6-NY3M-KU8H

DCV3-BH4E-JRFI

Y9H8-7GY6-FT8D

FQX1-FT2Q-S3WS

GEF8-B4N5-M6YK

OB98-7FD6-E5TR

JI56-Y9HI-8UBJ

FY87-HYBT-VGFC

VXSB-EN4K-56I9

Y8H7-B6V5-C4XS

3EAW-QSD2-CV3G

TER5-F43E-SWAS

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

JHGR-KIU7-HG45

UOJ8-7B6F-5DRE

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

B3G7A22TWDR7X

3IBBMSL7AK8G

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

BG4N-EJ4K-5L6O

SARG886AV5GR

FF7MUY4ME6SC

FJK8-SL6W-Q203

9ER8-FG7H-BYU4

JVK9-DS2W-QJ2U

Y54E-RF3G-BE4E

JON9-8B7V-FY6D

F6C5-X4SA-3QWE

2DF3-GHRT-UG76

F4G5-TYH9-KJU7

4VRB-5TJK-GY6H

5FD4-SQED-2FV3

B4J5-TIY8-H765

DR8S-F2VB-N4J5

KTIY-8H76-B8V5

CDRS-F5EV-456I

FH3R-NF1B-VD8S

A52E-Q12Q-6E3D

SCX4-VB21-HD85

EY64-5RF3-GB7D

GD8H-JEUI-84I7

6TRG-FBH4-NJCK

IX8S-765Y-4QE2

FV9B-F8HJ-V9UI

87YD-G2TE-B4RJ

G6VT-5RSF-AV7W

FV5S-GW7T-5TR4

5TYO-1H9J-I8NU

F3U4-756T-GB8C

NE4I-5I6Y-KH7M

B7LV-O6DS-I876

5QRE-2DC3-V4BR

HTJG-IHB8-7V6C

X5SA-4QER-2D3F

