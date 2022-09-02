Garena Free Fire has another great update for the players and this is the OB36 update and the new Advance Server.

The server can, however, be tested only by an activation code until 8 September 2022.

With this the players would also be given a chance of earning free diamonds if they succeed in reporting any apparent bugs or glitches.

Here are the steps to download and install Free Fire OB36 Advance Server using the official APK file

The server can be downloaded from the Garena official site in the form of an APK file.

This file, however, is open to all users even without an Activation Code.

Step 1: First access the official Advance Server website on any web browser. Here is a link to the page.

Step 2: Sign in on the website using the account registered with the game. However, first-time users may use their Facebook or Google accounts for logging in.

Step 3: After a successful login, click on the Download APK button which will give you access to the 766 MB APK file. Ensure sufficient space on the device for completing the download.

However, there may be additional downloads in-game.

Step 4: After the file is downloaded, move to the file location and install it. They may also need to activate “install from unknown sources” to complete the process.

Step 5: Once done, sign in but there will be a need to enter the activation code to access the advanced server. This will be the one previously received by the player.

Note: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players in India should avoid it but Free Fire MAX may still be played without restrictions

