What excites you more- playing your favorite game or getting free rewards? What if we tell you that you can get both. Garena Free Fire MAX players can not only enjoy playing the game but can also claim free rewards using redemption codes. Yes, similar to Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire MAX players can also claim in-game items like characters, weapons, skins, and much more for free. The steps to claim the rewards are simple and easy. To claim the freebies today you need to visit the Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

As the name says, Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Garena Free Fire with more advanced effects, animations, and graphics. Players can know that the codes which can be used to claim the freebies are also same as that of the Garena Free Fire along with the website which you need to visit to redeem the codes. Also, the players of Garena Free Fire who already have an account can login to Free Fire MAX by using their existing Free Fire account.

Also read : Free Fire Max : Anitta the newest character Check Availability, how to get, and more details

Garena Free Fire has been banned in India and now players there are playing Garena Free Fire MAX. However, it is also limited to only the Android users. Garena Free Fire MAX has been removed for download from the App Store in India, but the android users can still play it by downloading it from the Google Play store.

Also read : Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today 8 July 2022 : FF Rewards and steps to redeem

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for July 8, 2022 :

Also Read : Garena Free Fire collaborates with Justin Bieber for its 5th anniversary : Event Date And More Details

3IBB-MSL7-AK8G

F87G-YF3D-GE6B

FBI8-YT8G-VB7N

K2OG-IUY6-T7EA

FFAC-2YXE-6RF2

EH4J I5T8 7G6Y

FDG3 H45R T8G7

FF5D SR4E QD1F

F3TE FCXR SFEG

PCNF-5CQB-AJLK

FD9A-Q1FG-H2Y3

3IBB-MSL7-AK8G

F87G-YF3D-GE6B

FBI8-YT8G-VB7N

K2OG-IUY6-T7EA

FFAC-2YXE-6RF2

FFIC-JGW9-NKYT

FV5B-NJ45-IT8U

F4N5-K6LY-OU9I

FH2G-YFDH-E34G

F7YG-T1BE-456Y

FJBH-VFS4-TY23

WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q

MCPTTZXZZC5R – TH Championship T-Shirt (Singapore)

BTSQVQC45GEB – Dashing Illusion Pin (Singapore)

MCPTFNXZF4TA – Golden Sledge (surfboard) (Singapore)

FFPL72XC2SWE – 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers and Spirit Fox: Battle Fox (pet skin) (India Server)

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P – Thunder Electrified Bundle (Europe)

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FFIC33NTEUKA

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MW

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

VNY3MQWNKEGU

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

ZZATXB24QES8

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

FV5B NJ45 IT8U

F4N5 K6LY OU9I

FH2G YFDH E34G

F7YG T1BE 456Y

FJBH VFS4 TY23

F87G YF3D GE6B

F5J6 YUH7 6GVT

FFX6-0C2I-IVYU: Arctic blue

FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up

FFE4-E0DI-KX2D: Gloo Wall Skin

HK9X-P6XT-E2ET: Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points

C23Q2AGP9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLFMSJDKEL: Triple Captain power-up

F2AYSAH5CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

5FBKP6U2A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

5XMJPG7RH49R: 3x Incubator Voucher

FFA0-ES11-YL2D: Poker MP40

FFXV-GG8N-U4YB: Custom Room

Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear- Bundle

FFBC-T7P7-N2P2: Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate

FFPL-PQXX-ENMS: Bonus 50 points power up

FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

SARG-886A-V5GR: Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar

FFE4-E0DI-KX2D: Gloo Wall Skin

FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points

FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

HK9X-P6XT-E2ET: Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

Also Read : Wordle Today, July 8 2022: Get The Answer, Hints