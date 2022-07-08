What excites you more- playing your favorite game or getting free rewards? What if we tell you that you can get both. Garena Free Fire MAX players can not only enjoy playing the game but can also claim free rewards using redemption codes. Yes, similar to Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire MAX players can also claim in-game items like characters, weapons, skins, and much more for free. The steps to claim the rewards are simple and easy. To claim the freebies today you need to visit the Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
As the name says, Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Garena Free Fire with more advanced effects, animations, and graphics. Players can know that the codes which can be used to claim the freebies are also same as that of the Garena Free Fire along with the website which you need to visit to redeem the codes. Also, the players of Garena Free Fire who already have an account can login to Free Fire MAX by using their existing Free Fire account.
Garena Free Fire has been banned in India and now players there are playing Garena Free Fire MAX. However, it is also limited to only the Android users. Garena Free Fire MAX has been removed for download from the App Store in India, but the android users can still play it by downloading it from the Google Play store.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for July 8, 2022 :
- 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G
- F87G-YF3D-GE6B
- FBI8-YT8G-VB7N
- K2OG-IUY6-T7EA
- FFAC-2YXE-6RF2
- EH4J I5T8 7G6Y
- FDG3 H45R T8G7
- FF5D SR4E QD1F
- F3TE FCXR SFEG
- PCNF-5CQB-AJLK
- FD9A-Q1FG-H2Y3
- FFIC-JGW9-NKYT
- FV5B-NJ45-IT8U
- F4N5-K6LY-OU9I
- FH2G-YFDH-E34G
- F7YG-T1BE-456Y
- FJBH-VFS4-TY23
- WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q
- MCPTTZXZZC5R – TH Championship T-Shirt (Singapore)
- BTSQVQC45GEB – Dashing Illusion Pin (Singapore)
- MCPTFNXZF4TA – Golden Sledge (surfboard) (Singapore)
- FFPL72XC2SWE – 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers and Spirit Fox: Battle Fox (pet skin) (India Server)
- J3ZKQ57Z2P2P – Thunder Electrified Bundle (Europe)
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
- B3G7A22TWDR7X
- FFIC33NTEUKA
- U8S47JGJH5MG
- FFAC2YXE6RF2
- FFBBCVQZ4MW
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- VNY3MQWNKEGU
- J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
- ZZATXB24QES8
- WEYVGQC3CT8Q
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G
- FV5B NJ45 IT8U
- F4N5 K6LY OU9I
- FH2G YFDH E34G
- F7YG T1BE 456Y
- FJBH VFS4 TY23
- F87G YF3D GE6B
- F5J6 YUH7 6GVT
- FFX6-0C2I-IVYU: Arctic blue
- FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up
- FFE4-E0DI-KX2D: Gloo Wall Skin
- HK9X-P6XT-E2ET: Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate
- FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points
- C23Q2AGP9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
- FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
- FFPLFMSJDKEL: Triple Captain power-up
- F2AYSAH5CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
- 5FBKP6U2A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
- 5XMJPG7RH49R: 3x Incubator Voucher
- FFA0-ES11-YL2D: Poker MP40
- FFXV-GG8N-U4YB: Custom Room
- Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear- Bundle
- FFBC-T7P7-N2P2: Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate
- FFPL-PQXX-ENMS: Bonus 50 points power up
- FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
- SARG-886A-V5GR: Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar
- FFE4-E0DI-KX2D: Gloo Wall Skin
- FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points
- FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
- HK9X-P6XT-E2ET: Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate
