Garena is all set for the release of the Free Fire OB35 version next year and the new path will release the Advance Server.

Free Fire Advance Server OB35 APK download guide

The advanced server is said to be a unique client that allows gamers to test new features and offer thorough feedback.

The registration has begun for the OB35 update Advance Server. But, there is a catch as only a few players will be allowed to test the feature due to the limited slots.

The slots are based on registration and it is the only method to obtain an Activation Code.

Also read : Garena Free Fire collaborates with Justin Bieber for its 5th anniversary : Event Date And More Details

The steps to obtain Activation Code in Free Fire OB35 Advance Server:

However, the test would only be limited to gamers with Android devices.

The client will remain open until 14 July 2022. Subsequently, all the data from the Advance Server will be deleted.

The steps are as follows:

Also Read : Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today 8 July 2022 : FF Rewards and steps to redeem

Step 1: They can click on this link to access the official Free Fire Advance Server webpage

Step 2: After they land on the webpage, the user must log in or set up their profile either through Facebook or Google

Step 3: Once signed in, the site will ask for the email address of the user. Once you enter the mail address, click on the complete button. And, you are done

If the registration is successful and you are given a slot, you will receive an activation code. This code may be used to log in to the game.

Also read : BGMI Redeem Codes Today 8 July 2022 100% Working : Free UC, Rewards

It further needs to be mentioned that once the game server is launched, the players can down the APK from the official website.

They can then simply play with their own accounts or a guest account. In both methods, one has to use the activation code.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India and players following the rules of the country should opt for the games considered legal by the government. Players who enjoy Free Fire can opt for the Free Fire MAX version which has not been banned in India.

Also Read : Free Fire : Advance Server OB35 APK download link and Steps for Android devices