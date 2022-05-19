Kathmandu: The world’s highest weather station has been installed by a team of experts from the National Geographic Society on Mount Everest at an altitude of 8,830 metres.

The station will be helpful in automatically measuring various meteorological phenomena.

The station was installed just a few metres below the mountain’s summit point. It was installed last week.

The system is powered by solar energy and is supposed to measure various meteorological phenomena like air temperature, wind speed and direction, air pressure, change in surface height of snow, and incoming and outgoing short and longwave radiation.

The team was led by Baker Perry, a scientist from the Appalachian State University in the US.

The team included climbers and other scientists. Many of them scaled Everest while installing the station.