Guwahati: The UK Government hosted an online summit ‘United Kingdom-Northeast India Clean Growth Summit: Clean Transport’ on Friday.

During the virtual summit, experts from the UK and India discussed the unique challenges and ambitions that the North-Eastern region has regarding Clean Growth, Zero Emission Transport and Electric Mobility.

The event provided a platform to celebrate the success the North-Eastern region is already having in the climate space as well encouraging further UK-Northeast India partnership and collaboration as we look to work on shared priorities and common challenges, creating more green jobs whilst reducing emissions.

Speaking at the virtual summit, Nick Low, British Deputy High Commissioner to East and North East India said, “I believe North East India can blaze a trail in embracing electric mobility and enhancing its uptake. By collaborating we can go further and faster together, reduce costs, and ensure that no one is left behind. We’re committed to bringing the best the United Kingdom has to offer to this partnership: our policy best practice, our growing ZEV (Zero Emission Vehicle) supply chain and the cutting edge innovations that our companies can deliver to this region.”

Neera Daulagupu, ACS, Secretary to the Government of Assam Investment Cell, Industries & Commerce Department spoke about the Challenges & Ambitions of the North Eastern States and Assam to accelerate E-Mobility.

She said, “The State of Assam and the North Eastern States are creating a conducive environment for Industry and Research Intuitions to focus on cutting edge research in EV Technologies to make NE the preferred destination for Electric Vehicle and component manufacturing.”

This online conference provided an opportunity to have focused discussions on strategic and innovative interventions to accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles and the adoption of cleaner energy as the Northeast progresses its portfolio of sustainable development policies and pathways.

Experts from the UK shared knowledge on best practices on ZEV (Zero Emission Vehicle) Transition from the UK City Councils as well as highlighting the UK’s expertise in Net-Zero EV Charging Infrastructure that can be adopted by State Governments and city authorities.

The world needs greater ambition from companies and investors. The programme encouraged them to join the Race to Zero. This requires businesses to take robust short-term action to halve global emissions by 2030, and to achieve net-zero emissions as soon as possible, and by 2050 at the very latest. Speakers from the public and private sector joined from the United Kingdom and other parts of India to share their experience, technical know-how and lessons learnt from paving the pathways towards electric mobility.

UK companies are looking at opportunities to expand their operations in the North-Eastern states of India.

Speakers who spoke at the event include Sudhendu J Sinha, Advisor-Transport and Infrastructure, NITI Aayog, Nick Low, British Deputy High Commission-East and North East India, Moushumi Ghosh, Assistant Secretary-General, FICCI, Neera Daulagupu, ACS, Secretary to the Government of Assam Investment Cell, Industries & Commerce Department, Anirban Ghosh, Chief Sustainable Officer, Mahindra & Jennifer Fagan, First Secretary, British High Commission, New Delhi.

There were also presentations from the Climate Group and leading UK companies including Go Zero Mobility, CENEX UK & GreenEnco.

The event demonstrated that the UK is ready to collaborate with the state governments in the Northeast of India and exchange knowledge and expertise on innovative technologies and policies on the clean energy transition journey in every possible way.