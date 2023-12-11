Guwahati: Twelve-year-old climate activist Licypriya Kangujam from Manipur has demanded billions of dollars from rich nations to address the climate crisis’s damage to poor countries.

Speaking at the ongoing United Nations Climate Conference (COP28) in Dubai, Kangujam urged for transparency, accountability, and a commitment to science-based solutions to safeguard the environment for future generations.

“Millions of children like me are losing their lives, parents, and homes due to climate disasters. This is a real emergency,” Kangujam said in a speech.

“Sacrificing innocent children’s lives for our leaders’ failures is unacceptable”, she said.

Kangujam criticized world leaders for prioritizing war spending over climate action.

“Think of the great place Earth could be if we spent billions on ending hunger, providing education, and fighting climate change instead of wars”, she declared.

The young activist also condemned COP28 for prioritizing fossil fuels.

“We will not allow our future and planet to be compromised by oil, coal, and gas – the top causes of the climate crisis,” she stated.

“We will continue to raise our voices”, she said.

Kangujam further spoke of the importance of debt-free financial assistance for vulnerable nations.

“The adoption of a loss and damage fund is historic, but it’s not enough. We need tens of billions, not millions, and not as loans or debt traps for developing nations”, she demanded.

She further criticized COP28 president Sultan Ahmed’s statement dismissing the science behind fossil fuel phase-out. “This is unacceptable,” Kangujam said, citing the IPCC’s findings on limiting global temperature rise.

She said, “This is what you get when an oil leader hosts a climate summit.”

As a Special Envoy of Timor Leste, Kangujam joined the 60,000 delegates from 190 nations participating in COP28.