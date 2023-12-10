Guwahati: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against nine accused before the Special Judge of the CBI Court in Assam’s Guwahati in a case related to the alleged abduction and subsequent killing of a woman during the Manipur ethnic clashes in July this year.

The CBI said that a case was registered on a request from the Manipur government and further notification from the Union government.

The CBI took over the investigation of the case, vide crime number 32(7)/2023, dated July 15, 2023, which was earlier registered at the Lamlai police station in Manipur’s Imphal East district.

According to the CBI, it was alleged that at about 12.10 pm on July 15 this year, a woman was detained at the Sawombung Gate area in the northeastern state’s Imphal East district by a mob numbering about 100 including armed miscreants and later forcibly abducted towards Keibi village in a vehicle. The body of the woman was subsequently recovered on the same day.

The CBI said that during investigation it was revealed that the accused were allegedly involved in the abduction and murder of the woman.

Based on its investigation, the CBI filed a charge sheet before the Guwahati court as per the orders of the Supreme Court.

The Central probe agency also said that further investigation is underway to identify the other accused involved in the case.

Notably, during the peak of the Manipur ethnic clashes in July this year, a 55-year-old woman Lucy Marim Maring, was allegedly abducted by a mob and later shot dead.

The Manipur police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The state police a day after the killing of the woman said that nine persons, including five women, have been arrested in connection with the incident and a vehicle along with arms and ammunition have been seized.

The over seven-month-long ethnic clashes in the restive state of Manipur that broke on May 3 this year have so far claimed the lives of at least 190 people and injured over a thousand others besides rendering homeless more than 60,000.