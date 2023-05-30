KOLASIB: Green Mizoram Day will be celebrated on June next with the theme ‘Plant a Treee and Keep it Safe’.

In its follow-up preparation, the Kolasib district level committee on Green Mizoram Day, chaired by John L T Sanga, deputy commissioner met on Tuesday in the DRDO conference hall and decided to carry out tree planting at Excise & Narcotics Complex, Khuangpuilam and BDO Thingdawl Compound.

In the meeting, it was highlighted that 10,000 seedlings had been already procured for free distribution to mark ‘Green Mizoram Day 2023’ to various government offices, NGOs and any other group or individuals who wanted to plant trees.

Margaret Lalramchhani, DFO fervently requested all the members to participate, not only in planting trees, but also to make sure that the newly planted saplings survive.

Ways to spread awareness on forest conservation through newspaper and electronic media was also discussed in the meeting.