Guwahati: The Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden in Guwahati has made special arrangements to deal with the extreme cold weather and to keep the animals warm.

Several heaters have been installed in the enclosure of the animals by the zoo authorities to protect them from the bone-chilling cold.

The cages where these heaters have been installed primarily belong to the felines like tigers, lions besides other small and big animals, said a zoo official.

On the other hand, stubbles have been used in the enclosures where the Himalayan bears stay, the official added.

High-powered electric bulbs have been put in place and lighted in the enclosure of the birds to keep them warm.

Moreover, their entire sheds have been covered with plastic sheets to protect the cold breeze from entering.

This is not the first time such arrangements have been made by the zoo authorities.

Similar special arrangements are made in the zoo both during the summer and winter to protect the animals from extreme heat and cold.