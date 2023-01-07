New Delhi: To deal with complex situations in the bordering areas, the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has developed an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

The UAV, a tethered multi-copter will be used for logistics operations in the Himalayan border region.

The DRDO showcased the latest UAV at the 108th Indian Science Congress in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

As per reports, the UAV or multi-copter was successfully tested in Sikkim where it reached an altitude of 14,000 feet.

The UAV now is being tested and after two more trials, it will be ready for military deployment.

The multi-copter will have a payload capacity of 5kg to 25kg and DRDo is developing its capacity of up to 30kg.

It is capable of conducting autonomous missions with waypoint navigation with a radius of up to 5 km.

The UAV can also be used to drop bombs on hostile locations as it can move to specific locations in automatic mode. Once it completes the task, it can return to its home location.