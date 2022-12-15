Tinsukia: The All Assam Mottock Yuba Chatra Parishad has demanded that authorities that the “illegal coal mining” at Ledo and Margherita in Assam’s Tinsukia district be stopped.

The students’ body on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner of Tinsukia demanding to stop the “illegal coal mining” at Ledo and Margherita.

The development comes days after the sub-divisional magistrate (SDO) of Margherita has issued an order under section 144 CrPC prohibiting entry of unauthorized persons and vehicles like excavators, dumpers, etc into Lekhapani Reserve Forest, Tirap Reserve Forest and Tipong Reserve Forest under Lekhapani Forest Range.

“The unabated smuggling of coal is happening right under the nose of the government that claims to jail officials if they indulge in corrupt practice and give a clean administration,” the memorandum, signed by Krishnakant Kakoty, president of the Parishad, read.

Highlighting the large-scale illegal mining in the area, Kakoty alleged, “The illegal mining is taking place inside the Dehing Patkai National Park and at the Dehing Patkai ranges.”

In the letter, Kakoty has alleged that the entire illegal coal mining business in flourishing under the patronage of one Gobin Chetry who enjoys political clout.

The deputy commissioner of Tinsukia Narsing Pawar has forwarded the memorandum to Assistant Deputy Commissioner (Forest) / SDO Margherita to look into the matter and take action as per the rule.

The students’ body has also submitted a copy of the memorandum to the superintendent of Tinsukia police Abhijit Gurav.

Earlier in September this year, three labourers died at an illegal rat-hole coal mining at a remote place near Ledo.

From environmentalists to various students’ organizations raising their voice time and again, the menace of illegal coal mining is nothing new for the easternmost district of Assam, which hopes that someday the administration and police would nip this organized illegal coal mining racket in the bud.