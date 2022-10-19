SHILLONG: The Meghalaya high court has asked the chief secretary and director general of police (DGP) of Meghalaya to not get bogged down by political pressure in regards to the issue of illegal coal mining in the state.

The Meghalaya high court has in fact warned the chief secretary and the DGP that they will be held accountable if illegally mined coal is discovered in the state henceforth.

“The chief secretary and the director general of police (DGP) and all other police personnel will ensure strict compliance in such regard and will not bow to any political interference in the matter,” the Meghalaya high court stated in its order while hearing a PIL.

Moreover, the Meghalaya high court has also directed the DGP to instruct all superintendents of police in the state to ensure that “not an ounce of once of illegally mined coal” is allowed to pass through their respective districts.

“The SPs in all districts in the state are to be put on notice that if illegally mined coal in the state is found to have originated in or passed through their jurisdiction, they shall be held in contempt,” the Meghalaya high court further warned.