Dibrugarh: A rare and elusive marbled cat has been captured by camera traps within Dehing Patkai National Park at Digboi in Assam’s Tinsukia district, providing a significant boost to conservation efforts.

“During a two-month camera trapping initiative, conducted jointly with the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) starting in November 2024, our cameras captured images of 2-3 marbled cats within Dehing Patkai National Park and the reserve forest under the Digboi Forest Division,” stated Digboi Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) TC Ranjit Ram.

He emphasized the success of the collaborative project, highlighting the strategic placement of cameras across the park and reserve forest.

Assam Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary shared the exciting news on Facebook, writing, “Exciting conservation news! Our camera trap inside Dehing Patkai National Park just captured a rare sighting of the elusive Marbled Cat.”

The marbled cat (Pardofelis marmorata), a small wild cat native to the eastern Himalayas and Southeast Asia, inhabits forests up to an elevation of 2,500 meters.

Listed as Near Threatened (NT) on the IUCN Red List, this sighting offers valuable insights into the species’ conservation status within the region and underscores the importance of Dehing Patkai National Park as a vital habitat.