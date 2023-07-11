Pathsala: Locals are alarmed by the increasing number of wild animals being killed in Manas National Park (MNP) in Assam.

The Manas National Park located in the Baksa district along the Indo-Bhutan border is home to a variety of endangered species, including one-horned rhinos, tigers, elephants, and pygmy hogs.

In recent months, there have been a number of poaching incidents in the park. In one incident, a rhinoceros was killed and its horn was removed.

In June, the skeletal remains of a rhino with its horn missing were found inside a dense forest area at Manas National Park, which is about 135 km from Guwahati, authorities said.

In another incident, a tiger was killed and its skin was taken away.

The locals are concerned that poaching is getting out of control in the national park. They say that the forest department is not doing enough to protect the animals. They are also concerned that some officials may be involved in the poaching.

“We have submitted full evidence of the poaching to the forest department, but they have not taken any action,” said Bubul Nath, president of the Greater Manas Conservation Society.

“We suspect that some officials are involved in these killings,” he said.

The locals are demanding that the government take action to stop the poaching. They are also calling for the resignation of the Assam forest minister.

“We don’t want to lose the World Heritage Status of the Manas National Park again. The government needs to take action to protect this important wildlife habitat,” said Karthik Sarkar, president of MEWS, an NGO.