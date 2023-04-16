Anupam Kher hosted a special event ‘Satish Kaushik Night’ at the 67th birth anniversary of the late legendary actor Satish Kaushik. The musical event involved his family and friends paying tribute to the actor’s remarkable life. The late actor’s daughter, Vanshika reads out an emotional letter written to her father that left everyone overwhelmed with emotions.

Some of the renowned people from Bollywood and business, including Subhash Ghai, Shabana Azmi, Anil Kapoor, Neena Gupta, and Javed Akhtar attended the event.

A video from the event has gone viral on social media wherein Anil Kapoor is seen breaking down as he is invited to the stage by Anupam Kher.

Anupam Kher asked Anil Kapoor to join the stage but the actor broke down in tears and refused to join the stage. Seeing him in this condition, Anupam Kher also tears up and rebukes him for making him emotional. “Later ,” Anupam tells him, before the Thar actor breaks down. He then says, “Anil tu pagal hai. Main theek thaak jaa raha tha.”

Moreover, Anupam Kher shared that Satish Kaushik was not well during the shoot of film Thar. The actor shared how he would advise Kaushik to take rest and come to shoot only when he feels well: “When we were shooting for Thar, I could feel that he was not well. I was so emotionally attached to him. I used to tell him, ‘You come at your convenience. You should relax, and take a break.’ He would tell me he is feeling acidic, and I always told him to take his time.”

But the late actor was so ‘passionate’ about the work that he used to turn up on the set despite being told to rest. The actor died after suffering a heart attack when he was in Delhi. Kaushik was visiting his friend in Gurugram when his health deteriorated.