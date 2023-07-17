Actor Alia Bhatt has consistently given superb performances in films like Highway, Gully Boy, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, 2 States, Dear Zindagi, Raazi, RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Last year, she turned to be a mother as she gave birth to Raha.

According to a recent interview, Alia reveals that she now values a work-life balance more than ever before after becoming a mother.

Earlier, Alia used to compromise on her sleep and family time but now she considers these aspects of her life important and non-negotiable. The actor said that she has crossed a decade in the films, and her life has also changed a lot over the decade. There was a time when Alia used to sacrifice her sleep and family time and consistently work and shoot but now she has a family, a husband and a daughter.

To achieve this work-life balance, Alia is trying not to get distracted by her phone whenever she spends time with her family. She never gives up working and tries to bring about some balance. She continued by saying that sometimes we are on the phone talking, figuring things out and doing some random things. She also finds a balance by not looking at her phone if I have nothing to do. Sometimes she miserably fails to achieve it and sometimes she succeeds in it.

Along with being dedicated to her family, Alia remains committed to her work. Last year, she gave hits such as RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. She also received appreciation for the Netflix film Darlings. Alia will next be seen in the crime thriller Heart of Stone.

Heart of Stone is based on the story of an intelligence operative for a shadowy global peacekeeping agency who races to stop a hacker from stealing its most valuable and dangerous weapon.