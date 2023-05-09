SS Rajamouli’s RRR is celebrating a remarkable achievement in Japan as it has marked its 200th day in theatres on May 8, 2023. The film has earned close to JPY 2 billion at the box office. The film which was released in 209 screens across 44 cities and prefectures in Japan has also become the highest–grossing Indian film in the country.

According to the reports, at the end of its 29th week of running the film, it has amassed JPY 195 million. Last year at the month of December, RRR became the highest-grossing Indian film in Japan, overtaking Rajinikanth’s Muthu which held the record for two decades. The film Muthu, which was released 24 years ago, remains the highest-grossing Indian film of all time in Japan with a box office collection of JPY400 million.

RRR became the first Indian-producing film to bag an Oscar in the category of Original song. The historical film grossed over ?1200 crore worldwide during its theatrical run.

Moreover, the film has beaten every projection since its release in Japan. The film has consistently crossed its target and has done amazing business in the field of films. During its first hundred days of release, RRR amassed JPY 730 million, and in its second hundred days, the film added an even more remarkable JPY 1230 million.