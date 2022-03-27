SS Rajamouli-directed movie – RRR – continues to mint money at the box office.

RRR, starring south Indian movie superstars NTR Junior and Ram Charan, on Saturday, had another century-plus day at the box office.

The day two collection of RRR was around Rs 101 crores, second-highest ever behind Baahubali: The Conclusion.

The box office collection of the movie on the first two days is approximately Rs 236 crores.

RRR will be looking to join the Rs 350 crores club in the opening weekend itself.

Meanwhile, fans are flocking the theatres just like any other big festival celebrations in the country.

Besides NTR Junior and Ram Charan, the movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris.

RRR was produced at a cost of Rs 550 crore (US$72 million).