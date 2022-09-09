Agartala: Tripura is set to get its first film institute, under the aegis of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata, state minister Sushanta Chowdhury has said.



Chowdhury said a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the state government and SRFTI would be signed to that effect as soon as the governing council of the Kolkata-based institute clears it.



If all goes well, the institute at Nazrul Kalashetra in Agartala will be inaugurated on October 31.



He said initially, four certificate courses — Film Appreciation, Screen Acting, Production Management for Cinema and Television and Anchoring/News Reading — will be offered to the students.



“We had a detailed discussion with the director, registrar and technical persons of SRFTI in Kolkata recently over the opening of a film institute in Tripura. They gave given a go-ahead for the courses,” Chowdhury told reporters in Agartala on Friday.



The state government has allocated Rs 5.75 crore for the project, and the PWD department is undertaking the necessary work to give Nazrul Kalashetra a facelift.

He said academic activities at the new institute were expected to begin in November.



Hoping that the proposed institute will open more opportunities for the youth, he said those willing to take a career in film and allied sectors would be immensely benefited.