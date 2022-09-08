AGARTALA: The state government has decided to dedicate Battala to Paradise Chowmuhani road in Agartala as the clean street food lane.

The safe food lane literally means that all the street vendors who have put their stalls in that particular road will be certified by the state government.

“All the food makers have to take extra precautions. The food should be cooked to maintain hygiene. We have taken the initiative to build confidence among the people who have a taste for street foods and can take the food from these stalls without any hesitation”, DM West Tripura Debapriya Bardhan said.

The District Magistrate was speaking at a training program of the street vendors held at TB Association Hall.

Health Secretary Debasish Basu and Director of Health and Family Welfare Radha Debbarma were also present.

“Many people love to take street food but most of the time they avoid it because they are a little sceptical about the hygiene of the food being prepared in these stalls. The state government has taken the initiative to certify the street food stalls that are safe. The vendors who have their temporary stalls installed in the Battala to Paradise road will get documented and they have to follow some prescriptions from the departments”, said Basu.