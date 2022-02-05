AGARTALA: A sum of Rs 5.7 crores has been earmarked by the Tripura government for setting up of a film institute in the state.

This was informed by Tripura information and cultural affairs minister Sushanta Chowdhury.

Chowdhury said that that the Tripura government has decided to allocate Rs 5 crore 76 lakh for the state’s first ever film institute.

The Film Institute would be set up in collaboration with Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute.

Chowdhury said, “This government is trying hard to make its presence felt. We are trying our best to make the change visible and reach people with benefits.”

“For the first time in the history of Tripura, the government is going to set up a film institute. The state government has already allocated Rs 5 crore 76 lakh for the ambitious project,” he added.