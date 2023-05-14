The Kerala Story has crossed Rs 100 crore mark in nine days after its release.

Despite being a topic of controversy around the country the film continued to register growth at the ticket counters and made a whopping revenue Rs 19.50 crore on its second Saturday.

This takes its total collection to almost Rs 113 crore.

The film is expected to register a bigger figure on Sunday.

The Kerala Story was released on more than 200 screens in the US and Canada on Friday.

Speaking about the film The Kerala Story, director Sudipto Sen said that the movie is a mission that is beyond the creative boundaries of film.

The country was in denial of the long-existing issue that prevailed in Kerala.

Producer Vipul Shah said that the subject of the film was kept hidden from the masses that need to be conveyed to people.

The film was made to initiate its deliberation worldwide.

Meanwhile, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that The Kerala Story made a box office collection of Rs 100 crore on Saturday and it is expected to make a huge revenue on Sunday.

The film made a box office collection of Rs 12.35 Crore on Friday and Rs 19.50 crore on Saturday. The film overall made a total box office collection of Rs 112.99 Crore.

Further, the film becomes the fourth Bollywood film to join Rs 100 crore club in 2023.

On this Taran Adarsh tweeted that Pathaan being the first, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar being the second, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisiki Jaan, the third and The Kerala Story the fourth.