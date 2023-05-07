The Kerala Story directed by Sudipto Sen has made it big at the domestic box office by earning Rs 11.22 crore and showed a growth of 39.73 percent on the second day of its release.

The domestic box office collection has made the total earning close to Rs 20 Crore.

The Kerala Story trailer has been controversial as it claimed that 32,000 girls from the state went missing and later joined the terrorist group, ISIS.

Faced with backlash the film’s team later changed the figure of the girls to three women from Kerala in its trailer description.

Taking to the Microblogging site Twitter on Sunday, film analyst Taran Adarsh shared a poster of the film saying that The Kerala Story has become sensational and has set the box office on fire on the second day of its release with Rs 11.22 crore and made Rs 8.03 crore on the release day.

The film has made a remarkable achievement by word of mouth.

According to sources, the Kerala high court recently refused to stay the release of the film, stating that the movie trailer does not contain anything offensive to any particular community as a whole.

The court said the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has examined the movie and found that it is suitable for public exhibition.

Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the opposition party of opposing The Kerala Story, which he said exposed the consequences of terrorism.

PM Narendra Modi said that The Kerala Story is based on a terror conspiracy.

The film depicts the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes the design of terrorists.

Congress is opposing the film based on terrorism which shows that they are taking a stand for terror tendencies.

The film produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah has been released on May 5 after the Kerala high court refused to issue a stay order on the release of the film.

The film stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani in the lead roles.

The film has been made tax-free in Madhya Pradesh.