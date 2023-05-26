The Hindi film, The Diary of West Bengal has stirred controversy upon the release of its trailer. The West Bengal Police has issued a legal notice to the director of the film, Sanoj Mishra on their allegations of attempting to defame Bengal.

Meanwhile, The Diary of West Bengal has become the centre of attention due to the uproar that surrounds it.

According to the sources, the legal notice said that Ref: Amherst Street Police Station, Kolkata Case no. 90, Dated-11.05.2023 U/s 120B/153A/501/504/505/295A Indian Penal Code read with section 66D/84B Information Technology Act’ 2000 and section 7, Cinematograph Act’ 1952. In exercise of the power conferred under sub-section (1) of section 41A of CrPC, it is informed that during the investigation of the above-mentioned case, it is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question the director of the film to ascertain the facts and circumstances of the case.

Further, the notice asked Sanoj Mishra to appear before Inspector Subhabrata Kar on May 30 at Amherst Street Police Station, Kolkata for the investigation of the above referred case. The Inspector-in-Charge of Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai will serve the notice and inform about the service through a return signal

Moreover, The Diary of West Bengal is produced by Jitendra Narayan Singh with Tapas Mukherjee and Achintya Bosh being the co-producers.