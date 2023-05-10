Actor Manoj Bajpayee’s upcoming release, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai has received a legal notice from Asaram Bapu. The Family Man actor is seen playing the role of a lawyer where he fights the case of a Godman for a rape case of a minor girl under the POCSO Act.

According to the trailer, the film is inspired by real-life incidents, and the Godman in the film is none other than Asaram Bapu, as Manoj played the role of the lawyer who fought the case against Asaram and was released on Monday. Incarcerated self-styled godman Asaram took offense to the film, said to be “inspired” by true events.

According to sources, Asaram through his charitable trust, has slapped a legal notice on the makers and has asked the courts to issue prohibitory orders against the promotion and release of the film. The lawyers claimed that the film is highly objectionable and defamatory towards their client and can deteriorate his reputation and hit the sentiments of his devotees.

The producer of the film Asif Shaikh of Practical Productions confirmed the report saying that we have got the notice and our lawyers will decide the next move. They also made a biopic on PC Solanki and bought the rights from him to make this film.

Moreover, the trailer of the film has a description that read, an ordinary lawyer is out to fight an extraordinary case but will he be able to win against a powerful godman that has been accused of assaulting a minor and give justice to the victim? And to find it out you need to watch Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. The film is inspired by true events and is released by ZEE5. The film is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and written by Deepak Kingrani.