RRR Director SS Rajamouli and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has made it to Time magazine’s 100 most influential people list of 2023. Alia Bhatt wrote the profile for SS Rajamouli while Deepika Padukone penned the profile for Shah Rukh Khan.

Writing about SS Rajamouli Alia Bhatt said that he knows his audience quite well and knows what beats to hit and the turns to take in the story.

Bhatt also said that India is a huge country with diversity in terms of demographics, tastes, and culture but Rajamouli understands this and “unites audience through his movies”. The actress, played a pivotal role in RRR and felt nostalgic remembering about the first time she met Rajamouli during the Baahubali 2 preview.

Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone wrote Shah Rukh Khan’s profile and said that no words can justify Shah Rukh Khan as an actor and he will be known forever as one of the greatest actors of all time.

She further mentioned that what sets him truly apart from other actors is his mind, his chivalry and his generosity. The superstar came back to the silver screen with blockbuster Pathaan after almost four years. The film collected Rs 543.09 crore at the domestic box office whereas it collected Rs 1,050.05 crore worldwide.

Moreover, the list also includes Twitter CEO Elon Musk, OpenAI’s Sam Altman, US President Joe Biden, British monarch King Charles, Syrian swimmers and activists Sara Mardini and Yusra Mardini, Bella Hadid, and Beyonce. It also includes the Satanic Verses and Midnight’s Children author Salman Rushdie and Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi.