The grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was held on March 31 in Mumbai as it opened its gates for patrons.

Many Bollywood stars graced the event, including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Aaradhya Bachchan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Sania Mirza, Gigi Hadid, Athiya Shetty, Aamir Khan and family, Rajinikanth, Vidya Balan, Sonam Kapoor.

The stars looked stunning in their best looks to attend the grand red-carpet event celebrating the union of culture and fashion.

However, the second day of the launch involved Hollywood celebrities and industrialists.

Paralympian Deepa Malik graced the event on Saturday night.

A video was shared on social media where the sportswoman were seen bumping into the superstar Shah Rukh Khan and both of them shared a sweet moment chatting with each other.

Deepa Malik sharing a montage of their videos and pictures wrote that “I’m always humbled by your warmth @iamsrk, so lovely to catch up with you again! Once the Badshah, Always the Badshah of Bollywood!”

Meanwhile, the superstar graced the stage with his dance performance Jhoome Jo Pathaan as the guest cheered and hooted the stage.