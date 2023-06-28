Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has been invited by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak to attend the reception of UK-India Week 2023.

The reception will be organized at the UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak’s official residence 10 Downing Street. The UK-India Week 2023 will be held from June 26 – June 30 in London.

The actress will be representing India at the event. She will be delivering a small talk on India and its cultural influence around the globe.

UK-India Week 2023 is the 5th iteration of India Global Forum’s flagship event. It is a weeklong programme that seeks to honour and strengthen the longstanding partnership between India and UK by providing a platform to crucial topics, including politics, trade, business, sustainability, inclusion, and innovation.

Earlier, Sonam Kapoor was invited to King Charle III’s coronation concert where she delivered a spoken word performance.

After her marriage to Anand Ahuja in 2018, Sonam Kapoor frequently travels to London as Anand spent most of his there. The actress keeps sharing pictures of her life in UK.

Moreover, Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in the film Blind directed by Shome Makhija. Blind is a crime thriller based on the Korean film Blind which was released in the year 2011. The actress will be playing the role of a visually impaired person. The film also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey. Blind will be released at JioCinema on July 7.

Some of the well-known films of Sonam Kapoor are Neerja, Veere Di Weeding, Raanjhanaa, Delhi-6, Aisha, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Mausam and Saawaariya.